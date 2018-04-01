Deputy Shooting Verdict

COLUMBIA (AP) - A former Lincoln County deputy is found not guilty of the shooting deaths of two men during a traffic stop. Late Thursday night jurors came back with the not guilty verdict for 27-year-old Nicholas Forler of Troy, who had been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Forler was tried in Columbia on a change of venue. In October of 2005, 23-year-old Michael Brown of Troy and 22-year-old driver Tyler Teasley of Silex were in a pickup truck Forler pulled over. Prosecutors say Forler acted recklessly when he opened fire. But the defense said Teasley's truck rolled back toward the deputy, who feared he'd become pinned between the truck and his patrol car. Brown and Teasley died, and two passengers in the truck survived.