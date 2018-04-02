Descalso's First Homer Help Cards Outlast Marlins

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Daniel Descalso hit his first career home run, a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh inning, to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 victory over the Florida Marlins on Tuesday night. Matt Holliday hit a two-run homer in the first and had two hits, dropping his National League-leading average one point to .409. Albert Pujols was 0 for 5 with his league-leading 10th double-play ball and stranded six runners his first three at-bats, dropping his average to .231. Pujols is mired in a 4-for-25 slump (.160) and hasn't had an extra base hit in nine games. Gaby Sanchez had four singles, matching his career best for hits, one of them off Fernando Salas (1-0) in the top of the seventh to put Florida ahead 5-4.