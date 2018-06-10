DESE releases 2015 MAP testing results

2 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 11 2015 Aug 11, 2015 Tuesday, August 11, 2015 12:03:00 PM CDT August 11, 2015 in News
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test results Tuesday, the first set of results since major changes to the MAP testing system.

2015 MAP tests were taken entirely online for students in grades 3-8, according to DESE. The change, coupled with increased standards for Math and English testing, meant 2015 results could not accurately be compared to 2014 MAP results, according to the department.

In English language arts, 5th-graders tested the strongest, with 59.1 percent testing proficient or advanced. Under the old test standard last year, the same age group tested at just over 50 percent proficient or advanced in English language arts.

The strongest mathematics scores were among third graders. Fifty-two percent tested proficient of advanced. The percentage of students who tested proficient or advanced went down with every grade level for mathematics.

Eighth-graders tested the lowest in mathematics, with 28.3 percent performing in the proficient or advanced category, students enrolled in Algebra I were not included in that percentage. DESE said 20 percent of students take Algebra I before high school, and they were not included in the math results to avoid double-testing those students.

The only results that could be compared to 2014 MAP results were science test results for 5th and 8th graders. Both grades were down in the percentage of students who tested proficient or advanced compared to 2014.

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said, "These new standards raised the expectation for learning in Missouri. The results reflect the time our teachers put into preparing for this transition over the past several years, and their effort in providing effective instruction for students each day in our schools."

DESE officials based their expectations on a multi-state field test conducted using a sample of students in the spring of 2014. Missouri students performed better than results from the multi-state field test in every category except 8th grade math.

When asked during a news conference how DESE officials can know if improvements are being made if testing standards keep changing, Vandeven said, "I think what you're pointing to is the importance for ensuring that we have time to transition to new standards, and that's really what we did. We look at standards and then the tests measure what the revised standards include, and so with this particular assessment, districts have been transitioning now for five years."

Vandeven said the purpose of the standard revision was to ensure that state education standards were being accounted for.

"When this last revision was put into play, it was actually coming from business and colleges sat down and said 'how do we ensure that our kids are coming to us ready to be successful, college-ready, career-ready?'" She said. "We looked at those standards and back-mapped, what would a senior need to know all the way down to a kindergarten student and we put those Missouri learning standards in place."

Vandeven said it's possible yet another revision of testing standards could be on their way to comply with current legislation.

When asked how DESE could determine if the revisions were effective, given that expectations were based on a multi-state field test, Vandeven said, "Missouri came together to talk about what we wanted to represent in the Missouri learning standards."

"We'll be moving away from common CORE state standards with the revised standards that come forward in October, very focused to Missouri," Vandeven said. "There is a need for standardized results, there is also a great need for local control and local results, on decisions that are being made at the local level."

DESE officials said Monday they were very pleased with the results, which they said reflected improved access to "21st century learning tools."

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°