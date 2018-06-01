Destiny of H.O.P.E holds 17th annual harvest dinner

COLUMBIA - A community organization invited residents to its free 17th annual harvest dinner Saturday afternoon.

Destiny of H.O.P.E. has held a harvest dinner for the last 16 years. A statement from the organization said the dinner's purpose is "to provide a delicious harvest dinner for those who would not be able to provide this for themselves or their family."

Glenn Cobbins, co-founder of Destiny of H.O.P.E., said the dinner is all about the community coming together.

"I want them to come out more. I want them to come in and sit down more and really realize that it's about the food, but it's about everybody getting together taking care of one another," Cobbins said.

Volunteers brought go dinners to local homes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Then, they served food at the MU Family Impact Center and the Shiloh Christian Worship Center.

Cobbins said for him, the dinner is about giving back.

"My past was a terrible past, you know, and I have to say this answer every year... I wanna take back what I took from society. When I was out there doing stuff that was wrong, now I want people to know that I've changed, and that I want to be about God's business, and not Glenn's business."

Volunteers estimated they served about 400 go dinners this year but did not yet know how many dinners they served total. They said in prior years, they served about 750 people each year.