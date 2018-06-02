Destroyed Trailer Provides New Start for Camdenton Homeless

CAMDENTON - Helping Hands of Camdenton continued work Thursday on a fire-damaged double wide trailer that will provide extra room for the community's homeless.

The three bedroom trailer was donated last fall after a fire destroyed it. The shelter's board of directors, Camdenton Habitat for Humanity volunteers, and the shelter's homeless have worked together to give the trailer new life.

Currently, the shelter can hold around 20 to 24 families and 13 men. The trailer will provide room for six more individuals. The shelter hopes the trailer will be ready for occupants in two months.

Right now, the shelter isn't sure who will live in the new facility. It needs more room for women and families, but the trailer could also be used as long term housing for those struggling with drug abuse.

"They typically need more time away from that lifestyle, away from those friends, and to make new habits, form new friendships and new relationships. That was one of the ideas we had for it also," said Ron Estep, treasurer of the board of directors.

The trailer still needs a lot of work. Repairs include replacing the roof, siding, floors, and cleaning up smoke damage. Donations have been made to cover some of the repairs, but the shelter still needs more funds.

Donations for the project can be mailed to Helping Hands at P.O. Box 1141, Camdenton, MO 65020.