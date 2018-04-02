Details of fatal accident at Springfield landfill released

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police say that a Springfield maintenance worker who died after an accident at the city landfill was struck by a semitrailer.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, 53-year-old John Wesley Choate was pinned between the trailer and a piece of equipment Wednesday as the semitrailer was backing up. Choate was transported to a hospital, where he died later that day.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Choate had worked for the city since 2008.

The Department of Environmental Services, which oversees the landfill, will conduct a review of the incident.