Detour Changes Again for Bridge Closure on MO 19 in Ralls County

HANNIBAL - Route PP will be removed as part of the detour route while the East Lick Creek Bridge is closed on MO 19 between Perry and Laddonia.

MoDOT is recommending traffic to detour over Routes 154, P and 54, and for larger commercial traffic normally traveling Route 19 to the Mexico area or central Missouri to use US 61 to US 54 at Bowling Green, then proceed west to Route 19 as an alternate route.

MoDOT says the smaller routes are unable to handle the higher volumes of traffic on a daily basis.

The bridge should open soon after Memorial Day. Some areas of the road are open to residential traffic only; all other traffic must take alternate routes during this time.