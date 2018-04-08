Detroit Tigers Fall to Cardinals

Now they're in their second World Series in the last three years, and looking to beat a heavily favored Detroit Tiger team.

In the Detroit Free-Press, a local Detroit paper, all six of their staff picked the Tigers to win, which is understandable. The St. Louis papers are rooting for the Redbirds, and it is not just the Detroit Free-Press that is predicting the Tigers to win. All over the country, fans, press and polls are siding with Detroit. Some saying the Cards don't have a chance to pull off even one win. But the Cards aren't flying away without a fight.

The pregame warmup was just like any other except for the fact that the two managers are close friends. Cards manager Tony La Russa even took time out to say hello to Jim Leyland's family. Both teams were serious on the field, but made sure to have a little fun as well.

Even Albert Pujols shared a smile or two coming off of a lackluster NLCS. Fans still stand behind the slugger, even after critics gave him a hard time.