Devastating Fire Remembered

WARRENTON (AP) - Fifty years later, the fire considered the worst ever at a nursing home in the United States is being remembered in the eastern Missouri town Warrenton. The fire broke out on February 17, 1957, at the Katie Jane Nursing Home. Seventy-two patients lost their lives. The fire began in a linen closet, but the cause was never determined. The nursing home lacked an evacuation plan, had no alarm system, no fire escapes and no sprinklers. A month after the fire, Governor James Blair signed legislation establishing minimum safety standards for nursing homes.