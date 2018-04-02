Developer to build replica major league stadiums

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Developers plan to break ground this fall on a series of replica Major League Baseball stadiums for Little Leaguers in the southwest Missouri tourism mecca of Branson.

Backers of the Ballparks of America project are banking on being able to lure the growing number of youth traveling teams to the two-thirds-scale versions of stadiums. They'll include Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park, St. Louis' Busch Stadium and Detroit's former Tiger Stadium.

Ballparks of America CEO Hamilton Chang says work on the $15 million first phase is scheduled to be finished in May. It will include building six stadiums and converting part of a former outlet mall into a cafeteria and dorms for traveling teams. In future phases, developers plan to build another 10 stadiums at a cost of $9 million.