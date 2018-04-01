Developer Vows to Bring Horse Plant to SW Missouri

MOUNTAIN GROVE - The founder of a Wyoming company says she is determined to build a horse slaughtering and processing plant in southwest Missouri, despite strong opposition from some residents.



Sue Wallis, chief executive officer of Unified Equine, told a crowd at the Wright County Livestock Auction Monday that the company hopes to have a plant open by September.



KY3-TV reports Wallis said her business is no longer considering a building near Mountain Grove for the plant. She didn't say where the business might open but vowed it would be somewhere in southwest Missouri.



The proposed plant has caused controversy in the Mountain Grove area. Supporters say it will bring much-needed jobs and help alleviate horse over-population. Opponents say it will bring pollution and crime to the region.