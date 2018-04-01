Developers Sued At the Lake

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four Lake of the Ozarks area condo projects face a federal lawsuit claiming they lack accessibility for the disabled. The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council announced the suit Thursday. It names builders and developers associated with four condo developments in Camden County. An official involved in all four projects declined immediate comment. The suit claims the condos are not constructed to meet federal Fair Housing Act requirements or the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition to the lawsuit, the EHOC filed 17 Fair Housing complaints with state and federal agencies involving a variety of other developments in the Ozarks region.