Development group: Brown shooting bad for business

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - A regional economic development agency says the Ferguson police shooting prompted several companies to delay planned expansions while also creating "an image crisis of global proportions."

Denny Coleman of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership told St. Louis County Council members in a letter this week that the August shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown has led "several companies (to) put large business expansion plans on hold."

The partnership oversees economic development for both the county and the city of St. Louis.

Coleman's letter also noted that the partnership expects to pay $24,000 to a public relations consultant hired to respond to the Ferguson shooting.

Consultant Devin James' contract was voided after he acknowledged a 2006 reckless homicide conviction in Tennessee. James now works directly for the city of Ferguson.