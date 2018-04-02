Development Hinges on City Council Decision

That leaves one more hurdle for developer Billy Sapp before he can break ground on a new development east of Highway 63 on Highway WW.

350 acres are one decision away from turning trees and fields into a neighborhood. The developer says the success is about features.

"It's quality kind of growth. We may be able to accommodate some of the things they want to see," said Sapp Spokesman Don Stamper.

That means clustering houses, leaving green space, and adding city parks.

"The plan also makes use of the ridge tops, both north and south of the Grindstone creek. There's a lot of curvilinear streets and interesting landscape islands," said Tim Teddy, Columbia Planning and Zoning director.

But a handful of those living around the land see drawbacks to development. KOMU talked with a number of concerned residents Friday, but none of them wanted to go on camera, thinking there's not much left they can do.

But one concern remains: The street, raccoon ridge, which might soon extend from here, through trees, and into Sapp's development.

The recommendation is a street that only has emergency access between subdivisions. Billy Sapp's representatives are certain this project is just the beginning.

"I think it will draw additional development around it. We don't have much doubt about that I think it will create some really unique and good living opportunities," Stamper said.

But that's a decision for the city council. The council will decide the fate of the vineyards development at the Nov. 21 meeting. The development has not gone without controversy. Residents of Harg petitioned the city of Columbia twice to stop Sapp.

But they eventually stopped their efforts this summer and agreed to let Sapp annex the land for development. Besides the new neighborhood, Sapp plans to add a golf course and commercial buildings.