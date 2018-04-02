Development on East Broadway

Developing commercial lots involves a certain game strategy. That's exactly what Forum Development Group is doing along East Broadway, kind of like a game of Monopoly. Like in the game, you want to own a big stretch of property where people will land and spend money.

"As our population continues to increase, we draw more large businesses here," says Jay Linder on the Forum Development Group. "This is going to continue to follow and we're just filling the need."

Jennifer Myles has also joined the game.

She opened the Coffee Ground within the development.

She says development along the Broadway corridor is fast, but it's a positive sign.

"It's exciting to see the growth because obviously Columbia must be able to support these businesses," said Myles.

Customers are plunking down their money, because its convenient.

"In some ways it does sicken my heart when I see all of this development, but then also I realize progress is going to happen," said customer Jackie Glenn.

Move your piece around the board and you'll find a lot of new spaces occupied, for example a Starbucks, a Verizon Wireless center, and a Chipotle among others.

Restaurants like Chipotle are just weeks away from opening. While some lots are already spoken for, there are many lots around the area that are vacant, and so construction continues.

"In our business, we're always going to have vacancy. That's just part of it," said Linder.

Part of the development game in Columbia is rolling the dice and taking a chance on where to build next and where people will buy.

Most of Forum Development Group's work is done along East Broadway. There is one more lot to fill.