Devlin Faces More Charges

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A grand jury in Franklin County indicts Michael Devlin on charges of kidnapping and armed criminal action. The 41-year-old Kirkwood man had already been charged in Franklin County in the January 8th abduction of 13-year-old Ben Ownby. Ben and 15-year-old Shawn Horbeck, who had been missing since 2002, were found January 12th at Devlin's apartment. The indictment moves the case from Associate Circuit Court to Circuit Court and means a preliminary hearing will not be necessary. Devlin faces charges in Washington County in the Hornbeck case, and in St. Louis County for allegedly sexually assaulting the boys.