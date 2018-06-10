Devlin Pleads Not Guilty
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Devlin, who has already pleaded not guilty in the kidnapping of Ben Ownby, will enter the same plea in connection with Shawn Horbeck's abduction. That's according to Michael Kielty, Devlin's lawyer. He expects Devlin to be arraigned Friday on charges of kidnapping and armed criminal action in the Hornbeck case. However, a clerk at Washington County Associate Circuit Court says a date for the hearing has not been set. Shawn was eleven when Devlin allegedly kidnapped him in 2002. Devlin also faces charges in neighboring Franklin County for the January 8 kidnapping of 13-year-old Ben. He pleaded not guilty in that case on Thursday. Both boys were found January 12 at Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis suburb Kirkwood.
