Devlin Pleads Not Guilty

POTOSI (AP) - Michael Devlin, appearing clean-shaven and thinner, pleads not guilty to charges that he kidnapped, sexually abused and tried to kill Shawn Hornbeck. Devlin's arraignment today in Potosi marked the first time he has left the Franklin County jail since he was arrested January 12th. He heard charges against him over a closed circuit video feed while he remained in a Washington County jail cell. Devlin showed no emotion as the judge read the charges. In January, authorities searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, Ben Ownby, were stunned when they found both Ben and Shawn in Devlin's Kirkwood apartment. Devlin also faces charges in Franklin County in Ben's abduction, and in St. Louis County, where the apartment is located. He also faces federal charges.