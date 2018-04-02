Devlin's Hearing Delayed Until October

POTOSI (AP) - A change of venue hearing for accused kidnaper Michael Devlin is delayed until October 1st. STLtoday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that Devlin's attorneys sought a continuance of the hearing, which was set for this morning. The hearing will determine which county will be picked to provide a jury in the case against 41-year-old Devlin, who is charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and abuse of Shawn Hornbeck in northern Washington County in 2002. Police officers rescued Shawn on Jan. 12 when they searched Devlin's apartment and also found 13-year-old William "Ben" Ownby, who had disappeared four days earlier in Franklin County. Devlin faces charges in St. Louis County, Franklin County and federal court.