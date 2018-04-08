Devlin Won't Appear in Court

CLAYTON (AP) - A lawyer for kidnapping suspect Michael Devlin says his client will not appear at an arraignment Wednesday in Washington County. Ethan Corlija says with so much publicity surrounding the case, another formal reading of the charges would be contrary to Devlin's interests and serve no legal purpose. He says lawyers will enter a plea of not guilty on Devlin's behalf. Devlin is to be arraigned on charges of kidnapping and armed criminal action in the Shawn Hornbeck case. Shawn was eleven when Devlin allegedly kidnapped him in 2002. Devlin pleaded not guilty in neighboring Franklin County in the alleged kidnapping January eighth of 13-year-old Ben Ownby. Both boys were found January 12th at Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood.