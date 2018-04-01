DeWitt among those hoping to keep football in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Add one big-name supporter to the list of those who want to keep pro football in St. Louis: Baseball Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr.

DeWitt told KSDK-TV that professional football is not only good for St. Louis, it's good for the Cardinals. He says he has no involvement in the effort to keep the Rams, but he's following it closely.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is part of a group planning a new stadium in Los Angeles, spurring speculation that the Rams could move as early as 2016. To keep a team in St. Louis, a proposal was unveiled earlier this month for a new stadium that would sit along the Mississippi River, just north of the Gateway Arch.