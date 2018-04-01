DGB's Family Reflects on Signing Day

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- At 18 years old, Dorial Green-Beckham had to make one of biggest decisions of his life.

Green-Beckham said, "I will be continuing my education next fall at... the Univesity of Missouri."

The decision lasted one sentence. But the process was a bit more complicated for him and his family.

Mother Tracy Beckham said, "It was wild...people calling, texting, where is he going. I had to tell them I had no idea. It was just crazy."

Father John Beckham said, "The scope of it just got crazy big. So many people seem to have...watching everry move you make,every word he says. It's too much for an 18 year old kid."

Green-Beckham had his parents and siblings at Hillcrest High School in Springfield to witness this historic decision.

Green-Beckham said, "To have my family here stand behind me has been big on me to be able to trust all the people that's been behind me since day one, for being able to share my dreams and my goals for next fall."

DGB made his decision on monday night.

Father John Beckham said, "We just said sleep on it, see how you feel about it tomorrow, and then last night told the rest of the family and felt real good abou it. He neevr wavered never doubted."

"I've been really proud of how he handled it," said Tracy, "He's handled it really maturely."

But at the end of the day, he' no different than anyone else.

Brother Mikael Cooper-Falls said, "It's like everybody sees him as a rock star, but when he's at home we see him as our regular brother."