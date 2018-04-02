DHSS issues warning about hazards of flood waters

JEFFERSON CITY - Exposure to flood water puts Missourians at risk of drowning and other health and safety issues, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday.

Standing on the soaked banks of streams and creeks can cause them to collapse and throw a person into powerful currents of moving water, the release stated. Parents should warn their children to stay away from flood waters.

In addition to drowning, the dangers of flood water include infectious diseases and dangerous chemicals and debris.

"Direct contact with flood water can cause skin rashes, infect cuts or wounds, or cause stomach illnesses including vomiting and diarrhea," the release stated.

Sharp objects and displaced animals in or near the waters also pose a hazard.

The DHSS advised that anyone exposed to flood water should remove all clothing that made contact with it and wash the affected area of skin with clean soap and water. The release also said people should get medical help for any physical injuries that develop swelling, drainage or redness.

Anyone assisting with flood cleanup should have had a tetanus-diptheria booster vaccine within the past decade.