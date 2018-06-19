Diamond Interchange on Highway 63 Opens to Traffic

BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT opened a new interchange at Route H and Highway 63 Friday afternoon. The interchange will allow for safer access to the Columbia Regional Airport, by allowing drivers to avoid crossing over the highway.

Another part of the project includes new southbound lanes on Highway 63, and the old lanes converted to outer roads. This was part of the same project that created J-turns on Highway 63. The new J-turns were designed after the passing of a local teen, Amanda Nowiln, who was killed in an accident when trying to cross the highway while driving with her sister to school.

"The new interchange will make access to the increasingly busy Columbia Regional Airport faster and easier," said MoDOT Central District Engineer David Silvester. "But most importanty it will make travel to the airport and along Route 63 safer."

MoDOT hopes this project and others like it will help reduce traffic accidents around Mid-Missouri.