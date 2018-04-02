Dickerson Zoo Welcomes New Giraffe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The zoo in Springfield has welcomed a new baby giraffe.

A 20-year-old giraffe named Gidget gave birth to a 159-pound female calf over the weekend at the Dickerson Zoo. Zoo spokeswoman Melinda Arnold says the calf was found Sunday and is the second giraffe born at the zoo this year.

The Springfield News Leader reports that the baby giraffe appears to be in good health.

Gidget has been at the zoo since 1993 and has given birth to 11 calves.