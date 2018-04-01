Diehl next Missouri House speaker; Dempsey will lead Senate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Lawmakers in the Missouri House have unanimously chosen Rep. John Diehl as the next House speaker, while senators unanimously re-elected Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey.
Wednesday's decisions came after the 2015 annual legislative session started around noon.
Diehl, a Republican from Town and Country, will lead the largest number of Republicans ever in Missouri's House. Republicans outnumber Democrats 117-45, with one vacancy.
House members also unanimously elected Republican Rep. Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, as speaker pro tem.
Dempsey, a Republican from St. Charles, will continue to lead the Senate, where the GOP has a 25-9 majority over Democrats.
The Republican majorities in both chambers exceed the two-thirds threshold needed to override gubernatorial vetoes.
