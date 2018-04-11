Dietitians Present Healthy Holiday Eating Tips

FULTON- Registered dietitians presented healthy tips and recipes for this holiday season at the Callaway County Public Library Thursday night.

This time of year people tend to pack on the pounds, but there are some simple solutions that can help you stay slim.

"Portion control is very key, so get yourself away from the buffet table and engage in some converstations," said Sandy Dryer. "It's best not to arrive hungry and drink lots of non-caloric beverages like water and diet soda."

One of the easiest things you can do is scale down your portion sizes. Don't load your plate up with empty carbs and fattening sauces. Instead head for the power packed foods like vegetables, fruits and nuts.

Substituting ingredients like sour cream for greek yogurt in recipes can pack in lots of protein and is a healthy alternative.