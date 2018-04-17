Dietrich helps Marlins beat Cardinals 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Derek Dietrich drove in three runs, Dee Gordon had three hits, and the Miami Marlins broke a six-game losing streak against St. Louis with a 6-4 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Adeiny Hechavarria had two hits and scored two runs as Miami won for the fourth time in six games.

Jason Heyward homered twice and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which sports the best home record in the majors at 44-18. Stephen Piscotty also went deep for his first major league homer