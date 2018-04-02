Different Sport, Same Skills

"On the basketball court you gotta be real quick on your feet, and on the football field as well, whenever you're running routes trying to block guys you got to be real quick on your feet," Rucker explained.

The coaches hope that although it is a different sport, it's another chance for the team to expand their skills.

"Basketball is very good for conditioning also, footwork those types of things. I just don't want anybody to get hurt. My goal today and I wanted to win but I didn't want to get hurt cause I'm so old," Pinkel said.

He managed to make it through the day in one piece. The Tigers start their season Sept. 2.