Differing Opinions on the Death Penalty

In the past 24 hours, two death row inmates have been executed, one in North Carolina the other in South Carolina. That brings the U.S. total to 1001 since the death penalty was reinstated in 1967.

Names of those executed hit close to home.

Jeff Stack is taking roll call bringing back the names and faces of Missouri prisoners who have died from execution.

Stack is not alone in calling attention to the death penalty.

"From my perspective, you know, we tell our kids that it's wrong for people to use violence against one another. Why should the state therefore then kill? It makes no sense to me. It's murder by another name," said Stack who is a member of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.

"I don't think they should be have be involved in the decision of who gets to live and who gets to die," said Scott Perkins of Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.

Stack says some of these decisions may be wrong. He says that some of the people in Missouri who have been executed may not have been guilty.

For example, stack says that Larry Griffin may not have been guilty and his case has been reopened in Missouri courts.

Life and death has two sides, Jared Walker supports the death penalty, and he disagrees with the appeal system.

"I believe that the death penalty is delayed far too frequently," said Walker, instead of getting rid of the penalty, he thinks it should happen faster.

"Taxpayers are having to pay too much money for justice to be served. The amount of re-trials and everything that go into the death penalty, the time that we have to spend supplying meals for inmates in prison," said Walker.

Life and death has two sides, and no resolution. Missouri has carried out 66 executions since 1967. Missouri ranks 4th trailing Texas, Virginia, and Oklahoma.