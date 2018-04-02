Diplomat in Russian Spy Scandal from St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. diplomat caught up in a spying investigation in Russia has family in suburban St. Louis and graduated from high school there.

Officials in Moscow claim that 29-year-old Ryan Fogle was caught disguised in a blond wig trying to recruit a counterintelligence officer for the CIA. Fogle is a third secretary at the U.S. Embassy. He was briefly detained Tuesday, then handed over to U.S. Embassy officials.

Fogle is from Clayton in St. Louis County and is a 2002 graduate of Mary Institute and Country Day School, a private school for kindergarten through 12th grade in Ladue. His father is an attorney for the Thompson Coburn firm in St. Louis.

Fogle's family declined interview requests made through a spokeswoman for the law firm.