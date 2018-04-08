Disabled Vet Loses 140 Pounds in 10 Months with Yoga

Arthur Boorman was a disabled veteran, barely able to walk and then he did the unthinkable. The video of his amazing transformation has received more than four million views. You can watch it here #NeverGiveUp Video. Sarah Hill interviewed Boorman and former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page on the noon newscast about how Arthur lost 140 pounds in 10 months. See that video to the left. Visit DDP Yoga for more information about the exercise program.

