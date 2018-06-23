Disaster Alerts Test National Response

SEDALIA - The first-ever nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will sound in Missouri tomorrow -- at 1 p.m. Central Time, Wednesday, November 9.

The test will assess the effectiveness and realiability of the system on a national level. EAS participants -- various local and national emergency responders and the media -- have never had a top-down review of the system in the 15 years it has been used. State and local-leval particpants test systems every month and week accordingly.

Sedalia Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert says the new alert gives him peace of mind alerts will be sent out in case of a large scale disaster.

"I think it definitely could have been used during 9/11," Clippert said. "It would have been a good system to put out about what actually was taking place nationwide."

Television and radio broadcasters use the alert system. Tomorrow, the public should get an audio message "this is just a test," but television viewers should not expect a visual message to appear on the screen, especially cable subscribers. The test will simulate the exact alarm that will appear and be heard in case of a national emergency.

The aim to make sure big emergencies get national media attention.