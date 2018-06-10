Disaster Declared For Farmers in 23 Missouri Counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture

has issued a disaster declaration for farmers in 23 Missouri

counties hit by floods and heavy rain since May 1.

Friday's declaration allows farmers in those counties and 26

neighboring counties to seek federal assistance for losses caused

by the severe weather. Gov. Jay Nixon had requested the declaration

last month.

Counties designated as primary disaster areas are Andrew,

Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cole,

Cooper, Franklin, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Lewis,

Moniteau, Montgomery, Platte, Ray, Saline, St. Louis and Warren.

The 26 neighboring counties covered by the declaration are

Audrain, Caldwell, Cass, Chariton, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb,

Gasconade, Gentry, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lincoln, Livingston,

Marion, Miller, Morgan, Nodaway, Osage, Pettis, Pike, Randolph,

Scotland, Shelby, St. Charles and Washington. The city of St. Louis

is also covered.