Disbarred KC Attorney Seeks Return of Law License

KANSAS CITY - A disbarred Kansas City attorney whose conviction for killing his law partner was overturned wants his law license back.

Richard Buchli II was convicted in 2002 of first-degree murder in the death of his partner, Richard Armitage, in their Kansas City law office.

The Missouri Supreme Court disbarred him in 2005 based on the conviction.

A judge overturned the conviction 2006 because evidence was withheld from the defense. Jackson County prosecutors dismissed the case earlier this year after a judge threw out most of the evidence.

Buchli is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to rescind his disbarment.

The Kansas City Star reports the Jackson County prosecutor and Armitage's widow object to Buchli getting his law license back.