Disciplined radio employee quits after hoax comments

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield radio station employee is quitting after refusing to back down from his suggestion that the on-air killings of two Virginia journalists were a hoax.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that telephone screener Rick Kennedy told the newspaper the shooting was probably faked "to create more conversation about gun laws."

The initial comments were made during an Aug. 30 discussion between call-in show host Joe Rios and Kennedy, who goes by the on-air name Rick Masters. Kennedy and Rios said on air their suspicions about the event were spurred by videos that had been posted on the Internet.

The Sunday morning show called "Cracker Barrel" airs on KTTS-FM, KSGF-FM and KSGF-AM.

The E.W. Scripps Company issued an apology for the segment, and both Kennedy and Rios were suspended.