Disco Legend, Donna Summer Dead at 63

LOS ANGELES, CA - Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, died this morning after a battle with cancer.

The singer's full name was Donna Summer Sudano, and her family has released the following statement:

"Early this morning, we lost Donna Summer Sudano, a woman of many gifts, the greatest being her faith. While we grieve her passing, we are at peace celebrating her extraordinary life and her continued legacy."

Summer was 63.