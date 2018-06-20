Discovery Ridge Construction Begins

The new 90-thousand square foot facility will cost more than $14 million and will allow the company to add more than 200 employees.

"Our industry is changing extremely rapidly," Byron Hill, ABC Laboratories President and CEO, said. "A lot of the more mundane work is going offshore to India and China, and we are constantly seeking a higher level of science. So yes, we would expect to do new work."

Hill said the building will be flexible enough to support changes in the field.