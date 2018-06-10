Discrimination suit against entertainment district dismissed

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming the Kansas City Power & Light entertainment district discriminated against black patrons.

Glen Cusimano accused the district's developer, Cordish Cos., and related entities of hiring whites to pick fights with black patrons. He alleged the black patrons were thrown out of bars after the fights. Cusimano, who is black, said he was a victim of that tactic when he was fired in September 2013 as manager of the Mosaic lounge.

Lawyers for Cordish said Cusimano was fired for hitting a patron who was handcuffed.

The Kansas City Star reported Jackson County Circuit Judge Joel Fahnestock ruled Monday that Cusimano did not prove his claims.

A related federal class-action lawsuit filed by Cusimano's attorney, Linda Dickens, was thrown out last year.