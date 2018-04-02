Disgraced St. Louis prosecutor loses Missouri law license

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a former St. Louis city prosecutor who helped cover up a police detective's beating of a handcuffed man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state's high court last month revoked Bliss Barber Worrell's Missouri law license.

Worrell was sentenced in July to 18 months of probation and 140 hours of community service. She pleaded guilty in October of last year to misprision of a felony, or helping conceal a crime.

She admitted failing to tell officials what she knew about the 2014 attack involving former St. Louis officer Thomas A. Carroll at a police station, and that she helped file a bogus charge against the victim.

Carroll is serving four years in federal prison for violating the man's civil rights.