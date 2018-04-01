Dismissed Labor Dept. Worker Getting Job Back

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state employee is getting her job back several months after her dismissal was part of a shakeup at the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Cindy Guthrie has been notified that she will be returning to work. Guthrie was dismissed in February as the chief of the Employer Contributions Section, which assigns tax rates paid by companies to fund unemployment benefits.

Guthrie alleged she was fired by the department's director, Larry Rebman, after he overstepped his authority and retaliated against workers who would not accept wrongful orders.

Rebman left the department in March to become a state administrative law judge.

Guthrie's attorney said depositions were under way in her case when Guthrie got notice she could return to work.