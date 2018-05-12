Dispatch audio reveals moments before and after Missouri officer shot and killed

CLINTON - Only seconds passed between Officer Gary Michael's routine traffic stop description to dispatch and a hurried voice shouting, "Shots fired! Officer hit!"

A recording from Henry County dispatchers revealed those moments and the minutes after Michael was shot, as law enforcement worked to find a runaway suspect and help Michael, who died from his gunshot wounds.

In the recordings obtained by KOMU 8 News, Michael is first heard calling in a license plate of a dark grey SUV, noting that he is stopped very near to the Henry County 911 center. Police said Michael was shot as he got out of his police vehicle.

Later in the recording, other officers called for all county units and the state authorities. They then asked for an ambulance and a Life Flight helicopter to come to the scene.

Officers relayed that a man was seen running away from the scene, and dispatchers told everyone on the channel that the suspect was still armed. Officers quickly determined the suspect had a long gun, rather than a handgun.

"Should be a long gun. Went through the vest," an officer said.

"This is going to be a GSW [gunshot wound] times two to the chest, and the patient is in cardiac arrest," a dispatcher said moments later.

See the video below to listen to the unedited dispatch recording. The tape includes Michael's last call and the response after the shooting.

As of Monday night, the suspect, Ian McCarthy, was still on the run.