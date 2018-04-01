Disputed attack ad slams Missouri attorney general candidate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ad by a Missouri attorney general candidate that's drawing criticism accuses fellow Republican contender Josh Hawley of working for terrorists.

GOP Sen. Kurt Schaefer's campaign last week announced the ad attacking University of Missouri School of Law associate professor Hawley.

Schaefer's latest ad cites Hawley's work at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Hawley and other Becket Fund lawyers represented Mojahedin-e-Khalq in its efforts to get off the U.S. list of terrorist organizations, which occurred in 2012.

The group carried out a series of bombings and assassinations against Iran's clerical regime in the 1980s and fought alongside Saddam's forces in the Iran-Iraq war, but renounced violence in 2001.

Former U.S. attorneys general and other former officials criticized Schaefer's ad and say it's misleading.

The primary is Aug. 2.