District Attorney Ethics

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Operation Rescue is accusing Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe of lying to a judge about the fate of records from an investigation into Planned Parenthood.

The anti-abortion group filed the complaint Tuesday with the Office the Disciplinary Administrator. It alleges Howe lied in court about the destruction of the records obtained in the investigation.

The clinic was accused of falsifying documents and performing illegal late-term abortions. Howe eventually dropped the final 49 of the orginal 107 charges filed against Planned Parenthood in 2007.

Messages left for Howe Tuesday were not immediately returned.

Ron Keefover, spokesman for the Kansas judicial branch said all matters filed with Office of Disciplinary Administrator remain confidential unless a probable cause finding is made by a review committee.