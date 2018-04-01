District Hopes PDA Computers for Each Student Improves Performance

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JENNINGS - An impoverished St. Louis-area school district is spending $1 million to give each student a hand-held computer, hoping kids become more interested in learning and improve their performance in the classroom. The Jennings School District bought 2,000 hand-held Palm TX computers, devices that fit in the hand yet still have the power of traditional desktop computers at about half the price. The small computers known as PDAs, or personal digital assistants, were designed as personal organizers for professionals. They are emerging as teaching tools, though experts caution they are not guaranteed to bring success.