District Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A St. Louis County school district is facing a lawsuit over an alleged abduction and sexual assault. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the mother of a 13-year-old student at Hazelwood West Middle School is suing the Hazelwood district, claiming inadequate supervision. The suit says the girl was attacked May 2 by four students who had been told by a teacher to return their backpacks to their lockers, without adult supervision or hall passes. The girl has since enrolled in a private school and is

undergoing therapy. The district is seeking dismissal of the suit, claiming immunity from negligence claims. A spokeswoman says the allegations were handled by juvenile authorities, and she declined comment.