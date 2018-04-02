District that includes Ferguson told to make voting change

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a school district that includes Ferguson, Missouri, to institute a new method of electing school board members in an effort to remove racial bias from the process.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel's order Monday requires the Ferguson-Florissant School District to adopt cumulative voting, a process in which voters may cast a number of votes equal to the number of seats to be elected.

Sippel struck down the district's at-large election process in August, ruling it was biased against black voters.

School district attorney Cindy Ormsby says a decision on whether to appeal is expected by next week.

Concerns about racial bias in Ferguson were heightened after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, by a white police officer in 2014.