District to Cut Wages

BALLWIN - Wages will be cut for firefighters and paramedics in the Monarch Fire Protection District in St. Louis County as part of the district's effort to fall in line with Missouri's minimum wage law. Rick Gans, board chairman for the district, said the board voted this week to reduce employee wages by close to 20 percent. The new rules require departments to pay overtime whenever firefighters or paramedics work more than 40 hours a week. Previously, the district had to pay overtime only when its employees worked more than 212 hours within a 28 day period. Gans said the district continues to hope for legal or legislative relief.