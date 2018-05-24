Disturbance leads mall to lock down stores

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - The Independence Center mall has seen a disturbance that led stores to be locked down before closing.

The Kansas City Star reported that the stores locked down before closing Friday night after fights broke out.

Ashley Jones of Independence says she was leaving the mall, located about 10 miles east of Kansas City, when an officer in the parking lot told her a melee had broken out. She said they heard "screaming and yelling, and we took off running."

The newspaper said at one point, police reported that some large groups of youths had moved to parking lots at stores across from the mall.