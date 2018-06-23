Dixon's Big Night Leads The Tigers Past The Longhorns 67-66

AUSTIN, TX - The #4 Missouri Tigers barely slipped past the Texas Longhorns Monday night with a 67-66 win in Austin. Junior guard Michael Dixon had a big night, including the game winning shot with 30 seconds left. Dixon had 21 points and was 9 of 10 from the field. The Tigers improved to 7-11 against Rick Barnes and 2-0 this season against the Longhorns. The Tigers had a 84-73 big win at home over the Longhorns earlier in the season.

Senior guard Marcus Denmon continued his cold streak shooting just three of twelve from the field with six points and five rebounds. On the other hand, the nation's fourth best shooter, senior Kim English was held to just eight points, shooting three of eight.

With Monday night's victory, the Tigers improve to 7-2 in the Big 12 and 20-2 overall this season. The Kansas Jayhawks roll into Columbia on Saturday evening as the #4 Tigers take on the #8 Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena.